Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.170-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $670 million-$680 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $636.42 million.

Shares of TWLO traded down $18.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $373.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,901,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,198. The company has a 50-day moving average of $365.12. The company has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a PE ratio of -83.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.19 and a quick ratio of 12.19. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $216.23 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Twilio will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $394.98 target price (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twilio from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Twilio from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $458.38.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.74, for a total transaction of $19,193,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.45, for a total transaction of $558,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,461 shares of company stock worth $48,309,721. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

