Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $924.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) to post $924.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $925.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $923.80 million. Echo Global Logistics reported sales of $691.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full-year sales of $3.50 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Echo Global Logistics.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Stephens lifted their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

Shares of Echo Global Logistics stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.93. 288,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,206. The firm has a market cap of $823.98 million, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Echo Global Logistics has a 52-week low of $24.42 and a 52-week high of $37.65.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,776,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,779 shares in the company, valued at $365,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 21,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 8.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Echo Global Logistics (ECHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.