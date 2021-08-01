$103.04 Million in Sales Expected for Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) to announce $103.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $103.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $102.50 million. Townsquare Media reported sales of $74.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full year sales of $397.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $397.31 million to $397.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $437.75 million, with estimates ranging from $431.45 million to $444.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $88.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.12 million. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Townsquare Media from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Townsquare Media by 37.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 817,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 224,246 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Townsquare Media by 7.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after acquiring an additional 48,226 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Townsquare Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,325,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Townsquare Media by 7.9% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 20,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Townsquare Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,390,000. 50.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSQ stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.29. 16,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,372. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.89. Townsquare Media has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $14.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.81.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

