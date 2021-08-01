CryptoSoul Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. One CryptoSoul coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $359,110.79 and approximately $1,189.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded down 38.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00032894 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.60 or 0.00206750 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00033757 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005906 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00012658 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000094 BTC.

CryptoSoul Coin Profile

CryptoSoul (SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 316,001,123 coins. CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

