Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.650-$2.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Fortive also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.620-$0.660 EPS.

Shares of Fortive stock traded up $3.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.66. 5,504,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,746,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $60.82 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12. The stock has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.64.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 29.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortive will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fortive from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.92.

In other news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at $235,467,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

