Elamachain (ELAMA) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.90 Million

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. Elamachain has a total market capitalization of $6.03 million and $1.90 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elamachain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Elamachain has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Elamachain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00055302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00014750 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $337.81 or 0.00797088 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005348 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00039830 BTC.

About Elamachain

Elamachain (CRYPTO:ELAMA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 856,192,740 coins. The official website for Elamachain is www.elamachain.io . Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elamachain’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Elamachain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elamachain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elamachain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elamachain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elamachain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.