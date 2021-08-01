Brokerages Expect Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to post sales of $8.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Epizyme’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.00 million and the highest is $9.29 million. Epizyme posted sales of $2.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 253.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full year sales of $44.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.10 million to $51.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $104.61 million, with estimates ranging from $74.50 million to $122.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Epizyme.

Get Epizyme alerts:

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.13). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 143.20% and a negative net margin of 1,139.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 442.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPZM. SVB Leerink upgraded Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Epizyme from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Epizyme currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPZM traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.63. The stock had a trading volume of 473,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,115. Epizyme has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $14.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.08.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Epizyme by 175.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 591,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after buying an additional 376,331 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Epizyme by 66.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 306,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 122,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 0.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,879,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,367,000 after acquiring an additional 9,795 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 169.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 26,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 1.7% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 6,856,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,720,000 after acquiring an additional 117,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Epizyme (EPZM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.