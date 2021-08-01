Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.47.

A number of brokerages have commented on TER. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

NASDAQ:TER traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.00. 1,148,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,286. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.77. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $74.07 and a 12 month high of $147.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 8.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

