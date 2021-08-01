Kepler Capital Markets Reaffirms Buy Rating for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF)

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS HESAF traded up $6.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,506.68. The stock had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 176. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of $792.04 and a twelve month high of $1,572.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,457.49.
Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile
