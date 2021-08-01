Kepler Capital Markets Reaffirms Buy Rating for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF)

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS HESAF traded up $6.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,506.68. The stock had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 176. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of $792.04 and a twelve month high of $1,572.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,457.49.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

