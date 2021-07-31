Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) to report sales of $128.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $131.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $126.40 million. North American Construction Group reported sales of $70.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 82%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full-year sales of $520.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $506.40 million to $528.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $598.50 million, with estimates ranging from $555.20 million to $631.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow North American Construction Group.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 18.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

NOA stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.98. The company had a trading volume of 38,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,991. The company has a market capitalization of $449.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.60. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0318 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 39.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on North American Construction Group (NOA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.