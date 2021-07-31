SALT (SALT) Market Cap Reaches $18.26 Million

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. SALT has a market capitalization of $18.26 million and approximately $12,925.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000537 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SALT has traded 23% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00055335 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002657 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00014746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $337.32 or 0.00797167 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00039614 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT (SALT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com . The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

SALT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.