Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.050-$0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $490 million-$494 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $487.17 million.Upwork also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.010-$0.030 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on UPWK. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upwork from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK traded down $5.75 on Friday, hitting $51.79. The company had a trading volume of 7,051,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,805. Upwork has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $64.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.95 and a beta of 2.01.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,021 shares in the company, valued at $818,710.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $64,267.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 700,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,134,602.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,538 shares of company stock worth $3,246,627 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

