Analysts Expect The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.93 Billion

Brokerages expect The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to post $2.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Mosaic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.09 billion and the lowest is $2.72 billion. The Mosaic posted sales of $2.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Mosaic will report full year sales of $11.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.71 billion to $12.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.16 billion to $11.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Mosaic.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Mosaic from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC cut The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.09.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 528.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Mosaic stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.23. 6,079,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,251,163. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.41. The Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

