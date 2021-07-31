Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.270-$2.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.20 billion-$5.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.17 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.500-$0.560 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on EW. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.76.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

NYSE EW traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.27. 3,518,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,303,374. The company has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.09. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $70.92 and a 12-month high of $114.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 30.81%. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $3,280,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,544.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $841,568.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,838,530.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,716 shares of company stock valued at $14,293,117 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.