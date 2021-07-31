AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Receives $153.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.14.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATR. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

In other AptarGroup news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total value of $219,731.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,587.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total transaction of $932,537.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,313.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,550 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,302. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 2.2% during the second quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 61,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 8.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 18.3% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,012,000 after purchasing an additional 20,885 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 35.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

ATR traded down $10.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,819. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.67. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $110.34 and a twelve month high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.76%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.