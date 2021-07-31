Analysts Set Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Price Target at C$1.96

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.96.

CR has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Crew Energy to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities upgraded Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer John Glenn Leach sold 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.14, for a total transaction of C$116,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,319,491 shares in the company, valued at C$1,504,219.74.

Shares of CR stock traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$2.16. The company had a trading volume of 372,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.93, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.85. The firm has a market cap of C$323.98 million and a P/E ratio of -33.23. Crew Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.28 and a 12-month high of C$2.55.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$49.11 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crew Energy will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.