Analysts Set Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Target Price at $408.33

Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $408.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

COST traded up $4.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $429.72. 2,284,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,520. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $431.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $397.37.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,085,585 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

