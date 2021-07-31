Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.85 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to post sales of $11.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.36 billion and the highest is $12.38 billion. Caterpillar reported sales of $9.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full-year sales of $49.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.42 billion to $50.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $54.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $53.08 billion to $58.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Caterpillar.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.55.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $5.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $206.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,834,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,770. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $130.21 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.76. The company has a market cap of $113.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.68%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Caterpillar by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,182,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,220,000 after buying an additional 90,275 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caterpillar (CAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.