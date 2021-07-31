FOAM (FOAM) Tops One Day Volume of $41,805.00

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 31st. In the last week, FOAM has traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar. FOAM has a total market cap of $13.32 million and approximately $41,805.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FOAM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0421 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FOAM alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00055140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002635 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00014794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.11 or 0.00793869 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00039694 BTC.

FOAM Coin Profile

FOAM (CRYPTO:FOAM) is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,571,950 coins. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

FOAM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FOAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FOAM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.