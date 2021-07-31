Brokerages Set HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Target Price at $24.00

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HSTM shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $223,380.00. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HealthStream by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,365,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,528,000 after purchasing an additional 172,034 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in HealthStream by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,634,000 after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in HealthStream by 467.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after purchasing an additional 553,493 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in HealthStream by 1.3% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 577,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in HealthStream by 79.0% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 542,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after purchasing an additional 239,700 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSTM traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.21. The company had a trading volume of 72,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,900. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.43. HealthStream has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $31.11. The company has a market capitalization of $921.58 million, a PE ratio of 112.35, a P/E/G ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.32.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 3.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that HealthStream will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

