PirateCash Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,524.00 (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. During the last week, PirateCash has traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0489 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges. PirateCash has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $6,524.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000207 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 34,307,670 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

