Short Interest in Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON) Drops By 42.9%

Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the June 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Mobivity stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,697. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.67. Mobivity has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.46 million during the quarter.

Mobivity Holdings Corp. develops and operates proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights; captures, normalizes, integrates, and stores transaction data for the use in POS used by restaurants and retailers; provides a digital wallet system for creating and managing dynamic offers and promotions; and leverages the normalized data captured at the POS and applies artificial intelligence for building profiles of known and anonymous customers.

