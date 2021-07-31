IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 9.89%. IDACORP updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.700-$4.900 EPS.

Shares of IDACORP stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $105.45. 195,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,280. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.51. IDACORP has a 52 week low of $78.91 and a 52 week high of $106.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

IDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

