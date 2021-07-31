Brokerages Set Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) PT at $25.75

Shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.75.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Tivity Health from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

NASDAQ TVTY traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.08. 296,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.50. Tivity Health has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $27.87.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $108.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.67 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 649.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tivity Health will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,336 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Tivity Health by 68.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 584,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,048,000 after acquiring an additional 237,650 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Tivity Health during the first quarter worth approximately $313,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

