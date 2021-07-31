Sun (New) (SUN) Price Up 25% Over Last Week

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Sun (New) has a total market capitalization of $125.60 million and approximately $44.65 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sun (New) coin can now be bought for about $0.0253 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sun (New) has traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001815 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00044255 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00055440 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002646 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Sun (New)

Sun (New) (CRYPTO:SUN) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,972,136,000 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Sun (New)

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sun (New) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sun (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

