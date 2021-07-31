DeHive Trading Up 60.3% Over Last Week (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 46.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 31st. DeHive has a total market capitalization of $707,385.80 and $3.06 million worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeHive coin can now be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00001999 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeHive has traded up 60.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00044255 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00103138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00136576 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,910.55 or 1.00071831 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $343.09 or 0.00819205 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeHive Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

