Urus (URUS) Trading Down 15.9% Over Last Week

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 31st. Over the last seven days, Urus has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. One Urus coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Urus has a total market cap of $2.82 million and $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00055440 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002646 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00014819 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $333.65 or 0.00796676 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00085606 BTC.

About Urus

URUS is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Urus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Urus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

