Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Short Interest Update

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 304,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAIFF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 238,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,066. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.53. Minera Alamos has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $0.63.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MAIFF shares. National Bank Financial started coverage on Minera Alamos in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Desjardins started coverage on Minera Alamos in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora.

