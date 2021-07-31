Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Short Interest Up 68.1% in July

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 68.1% from the June 30th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAKSY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Marks and Spencer Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Marks and Spencer Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.74. 9,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,619. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.22. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 93.50, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

