Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.450-$15.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $14.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.01 billion-$3.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.02 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DECK. Cowen lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $410.14.

DECK traded up $4.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $410.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,824. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.80. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $415.43.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total transaction of $169,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,942.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $862,588.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,892,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,393. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

