Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.590-$3.590 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.67 billion-$30.67 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on TAK. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:TAK traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.50. 3,076,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,052. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.06. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 11.77%. On average, analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,631 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

