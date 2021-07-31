Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $788.20 Million

Brokerages predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) will announce $788.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $771.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $805.40 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries posted sales of $464.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will report full-year sales of $2.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.72 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Schnitzer Steel Industries.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.11. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

SCHN stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.42. The company had a trading volume of 177,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,439. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.67. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $59.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.42%.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $58,139.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,237,944.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard Peach sold 16,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $878,941.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,126 shares in the company, valued at $10,940,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

