Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Receives $204.57 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-one research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $206.87.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,285,445,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $584,821,000 after purchasing an additional 973,815 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,727,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $330,134,000 after purchasing an additional 855,801 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 40.6% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,719,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $517,221,000 after acquiring an additional 785,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $934,149,000 after acquiring an additional 783,731 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOW traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.69. 2,841,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,044,762. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $146.61 and a 1-year high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

