$388.95 Million in Sales Expected for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) will report $388.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stride’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $389.00 million and the lowest is $388.90 million. Stride reported sales of $268.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stride will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stride.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Shares of Stride stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.61. Stride has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,797,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,874,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,619,000 after buying an additional 896,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 248.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,179,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,035,000 after buying an additional 840,759 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,664,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,851,000. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

