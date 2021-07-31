BeatzCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $9.00 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BeatzCoin has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and $9.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000370 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000924 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00088658 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin (CRYPTO:BTZC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,385,782,975 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

