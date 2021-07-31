AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Short Interest Up 62.8% in July

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, an increase of 62.8% from the June 30th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NIE stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.18. 59,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,077. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.79. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $30.79.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%.
AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund Company Profile
AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract
Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.