AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Short Interest Up 62.8% in July

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, an increase of 62.8% from the June 30th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NIE stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.18. 59,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,077. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.79. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $30.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 14.1% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 14.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter.

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

