ProSight Global, Inc. (NYSE:PROS) Short Interest Update

ProSight Global, Inc. (NYSE:PROS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,600 shares, an increase of 61.4% from the June 30th total of 131,700 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 63,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of ProSight Global stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.76. The stock had a trading volume of 29,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.45. ProSight Global has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $222.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. ProSight Global had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ProSight Global will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. It underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple perils, and others. The company serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

