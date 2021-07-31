NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Announces Earnings Results

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 12.83%. NextGen Healthcare updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.890-$0.950 EPS.

NXGN stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.22. 362,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,729. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.16. NextGen Healthcare has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.79.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NXGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextGen Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $87,193.18. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.