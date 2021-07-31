Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 5.61%.

Shares of PRLB traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.19. The stock had a trading volume of 382,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,288. Proto Labs has a fifty-two week low of $76.44 and a fifty-two week high of $286.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.78 and a beta of 1.65.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRLB shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

