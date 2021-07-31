Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

TGLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Tecnoglass from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley lowered Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $317,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,202.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGLS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter valued at $561,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 15,807 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 174,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 17,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 14.4% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 39,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

TGLS stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $19.29. 112,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,899. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $919.55 million, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.89.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $110.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

