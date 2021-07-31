Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €29.75 ($35.00).

SZG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

SZG traded up €0.34 ($0.40) on Friday, hitting €32.78 ($38.56). 267,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €26.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.30. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of €11.55 ($13.58) and a 12 month high of €32.78 ($38.56). The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of -11.25.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

