Analysts Expect The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) to Announce $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) will report earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Toro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. The Toro reported earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Toro will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Toro.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Shares of NYSE:TTC traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.74. The stock had a trading volume of 239,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,559. The Toro has a 12 month low of $70.12 and a 12 month high of $118.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.77%.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Toro by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,852,000 after purchasing an additional 212,353 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The Toro by 41.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,422,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,325 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in The Toro by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,718,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,671,000 after purchasing an additional 153,620 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Toro by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,573,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,538,000 after purchasing an additional 25,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in The Toro by 0.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,635,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,436,000 after purchasing an additional 19,073 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

