Genesis Vision (GVT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $494,350.00

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $16.88 million and approximately $494,350.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be purchased for $3.81 or 0.00009152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00055860 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002627 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00014784 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $332.50 or 0.00798047 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005418 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00085744 BTC.

Genesis Vision Coin Profile

Genesis Vision is a coin. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

