Apron Network (APN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.12 Million

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Over the last week, Apron Network has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar. One Apron Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0654 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Apron Network has a market cap of $6.12 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Apron Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00055860 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002627 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00014784 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $332.50 or 0.00798047 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005418 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00085744 BTC.

Apron Network Profile

APN is a coin. Its launch date was April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

Apron Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apron Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apron Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apron Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apron Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apron Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.