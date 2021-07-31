Matson (NYSE:MATX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.75 EPS

Matson (NYSE:MATX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.75, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Matson had a return on equity of 42.28% and a net margin of 13.85%. Matson updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $3.580-$3.730 EPS.

NYSE:MATX traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.12. 355,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,685. Matson has a 12-month low of $35.27 and a 12-month high of $79.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 20.72%.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In other Matson news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $166,375.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 78,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $333,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,994 shares in the company, valued at $19,966,819.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,732 shares of company stock worth $2,426,657. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

