AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.525-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus reissued a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Shares of AZN stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.24. The company had a trading volume of 7,336,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,764,710. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.79%. Equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.54%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AstraZeneca stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 138,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

