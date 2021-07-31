Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Announces Earnings Results

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 29.84%. Fortive updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.620-$0.660 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $2.650-$2.750 EPS.

FTV stock traded up $3.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,504,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,540. The stock has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive has a 1-year low of $60.82 and a 1-year high of $82.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.13.

In related news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,467,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

