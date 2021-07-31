Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Announces Earnings Results

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 29.84%. Fortive updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.620-$0.660 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $2.650-$2.750 EPS.
FTV stock traded up $3.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,504,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,540. The stock has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive has a 1-year low of $60.82 and a 1-year high of $82.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.13.
In related news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,467,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.
Fortive Company Profile
Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.
Read More: Coverage Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.