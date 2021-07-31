ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Receives $52.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.67.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABM. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, FIX raised shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $220,718.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the first quarter worth about $1,370,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in ABM Industries by 5.0% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 852,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,503,000 after acquiring an additional 40,298 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in ABM Industries by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,418,000 after acquiring an additional 149,564 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in ABM Industries by 248.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 90,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 64,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in ABM Industries by 9.8% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 39,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABM traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.49. 1,849,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,476. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.43. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $55.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

