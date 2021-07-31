e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.63.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 15,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $418,146.30. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 23,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $641,501.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,977 shares of company stock valued at $3,061,194 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 6.7% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ELF traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.61. 436,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,637. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $31.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 230.10 and a beta of 2.06.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.39 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

