XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the June 30th total of 3,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,873,891.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 31,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $4,605,952.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,340,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,589,257.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,232,150 shares of company stock worth $436,297,148 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,159,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $96,527,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at $58,222,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 37.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,238,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,732,000 after acquiring an additional 339,614 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at $34,684,000. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XPO traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.69. 3,054,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.60. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $72.21 and a 1-year high of $153.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.16.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XPO. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.96.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

